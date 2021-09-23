“I’m so nervous that I can’t sleep. Fighting for the title is such a nightmare, says Verstappen replies to Hamilton – Auto

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacted to the words of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes about the pressure in the battle for the debut championship.

Lewis Hamilton: “Fighting for the title for the tenth time is much easier than the first”

“I’m so nervous that I can’t sleep. Fighting for the title is such a nightmare. I hate this.

People who know me know that I am very calm about such things and do not worry. I am very relaxed.

When you have a great car and can fight for victory every weekend, that is the best feeling. It doesn’t matter if you are in the lead in the championship or not. Such comments show that he, in fact, does not know me. That’s okay – I don’t have to know him well either. I am self-centered and enjoy fighting in the leadership group. I hope this will continue for a very long time, ”Max said before the stage in Sochi.

Verstappen stressed that he does not consider the contact of the wheel of his car with Hamilton’s helmet in Italy as something serious:

“I jumped out of the car, looked to the left, and he was still trying to back up. I think he was fine because he flew to America for the Met Gala on Monday or Tuesday. I believe that this is only possible if you feel good. I think even then everything was under control. “

