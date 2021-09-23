“In real life, we are not ready to score without Golovin and Ben Yedder.” What they write about the Russian midfielder in France

Opinions of the French media and fans about the Russian footballer and the game of Monaco against Saint-Etienne (3: 1).

Three rods and a penalty taker Ben Yedder

L’Equipe notes in his review of the game that despite the victory, AS Monaco are not yet showing their best football. Even against the 19th team of the championship, which, moreover, played in the minority for an hour. It is noted that the Monegasques only finished off Saint-Etienne in the second half, and that the guests hit the post three times. Naturally, the main star of the match was named Ben Yedder, who scored a double after coming on as a substitute. Golovin is noted in the episode when his difficult shot was parried by the goalkeeper of the Greens Baich.

Maxifoot this time focused on the central games of the tour with the participation of PSG, Marseille and Lyon. In the case of the match between the 14th and 19th teams of the tournament, the portal limited itself to the fact from the Opta statisticians, who noted that since the beginning of last season, Ben Yedder has scored 12 penalties and is leading in this indicator in the top-5 championships, and also published a short summary. It notes in particular: “Due to a lack of imagination in front of Monaco at the beginning of the second half showed a disappointing attacking face and could not find a solution to bother Saint-Etienne. But the club from the principality finally regained the advantage after Ben Yedder’s penalty. “

The Monaco Tribune, who has recently stopped evaluating its players, in the material about the match noted the long-awaited bright play of the strikers – Ben Yedder and Folland. As an interesting fact, three salvages of the Nübel gate with the help of the gate frame are noted. And of the events surrounding the game, the center of attention is the meeting of the owner of Monaco Dmitry Rybolovlev and his daughter with the famous England midfielder Glen Hoddle, who came to the match. The Briton, who won the championship title with Monaco in 1988, as well as another veteran of the Monegasques – David Trezeguet – received personalized shirts from the vice-president and general director of the club, Oleg Petrov.

Good comeback

The Monaco fan site asm-supporters.fr is surprisingly unconventional this season under its heading Les Tops et les Flops. Two failures of Wednesday’s game – Boadu and the line of defense. There are unusually many tops this time. If after the derby with “Nice” instead of two stars the portal was limited to one, now there are three of them at once. It is Fofan, Diop and Volland, who played well in the support zone, who responded to the endless criticism since the beginning of the season with a goal and an assist. But there is a fourth point, which says: “Tshuameni, Golovin and Ben Yedder also made a very good entry into the game with a double for the captain of Monaco.

“Nice return from Ben Yedder and Golovin,” – supported the assessment of Giovanni89, although another user – Iclo38 – noted that there are too many tops for not the best game. Below are the opinions of other AS Monaco fans, which they expressed both during the game and after it was over.

“This proves that we cannot afford to leave Golovin and Tshuameni on the bench.” – kamoun38 reacted to the return goal of Saint-Etienne.

“Fortunately, Kolodzejczak decided to compete with our defense,” Dadochap sarcastically after the guest defender played a hand when Golovin took a corner and became the culprit of the penalty that decided the fate of the game.

“We felt the influence of the main ones – Golovin, Tshuameni and Ben Yedder,” noted the successful substitutions for Oumario.

AS Monaco are much more comfortable with Tshuameni and Ben Yedder. It’s easier to play with Golovin and Diop than with Diatta, “CarlosXArguello continued the theme of rearrangements during the second half.

“Fofana and Tshuameni were piranhas to regain possession of the ball. Golovin paused, and the rest was taken care of by Volland and Ben Yedder. An excellent goal with the individuality of the team, ”emphasized the seemingly invisible role of Golovin in Twitter’s third scoring attack MundoMonaco.

“In real life, without Golovin and Ben Yedder, we are not ready to score!” – summarized Ohdude49004391.