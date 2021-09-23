In St. Petersburg, Africans detained who deceived the Italian football club for 800 thousand euros – Football

Law enforcement officers of St. Petersburg detained four immigrants from West Africa.

Among the detainees is a Russian citizen who is a native of Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso). Also taken into custody three citizens of Nigeria, all of them are suspected of major fraud. It is reported that the detainees deceived the Italian club during the transfer of the football player. A criminal case of fraud has been initiated.

“The attackers have developed and implemented a criminal scheme related to the international transfer of a professional footballer from a Danish club.

Through their channels, they received information that a popular Italian team is interested in the player, ”said Irina Volk, spokesman for the Russian Interior Ministry.

An acquaintance from Russia prepared a fake passport for the suspects under an assumed name. An account was opened for this document in one of the banks of St. Petersburg, the details of which were sent to the Italian club instead of the details of the team from Denmark.

As a result, the Italian side transferred 800 thousand euros to the fraudsters’ account, believing that it was paying for the player’s transfer. According to Volk, the criminals managed to spend part of the money; an arrest was imposed in the amount of over 57 million rubles.

The police detained the intruders, one of them was found in the Leningrad region. Trying to hide, he hid on the outside of the 17th-floor balcony of the house.