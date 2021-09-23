Insider: Nintendo May Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Metroid Prime With Series 1 Reissue On Switch

Company Nintendo May celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series Metroid prime in 2022 the release of an updated version of the very first part of the series for consoles of the family Switch… A well-known journalist and insider told about this in correspondence with users. Emily Rogers… A full-fledged player is waiting for a remake or just a remaster, not specified.

Previously it was assumed that Nintendo is preparing for the release of the HD version of the collection of Metroid Prime Trilogy.

“As for Metroid Prime Trilogy. Last I heard, Nintendo has been working on Metroid Prime 1 for the Switch, with plans to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022. I don’t know what we will end up with – a trilogy or a re-release of the first part. I lean towards the latter, but hope for the former, “Rogers wrote.

In 2019, Senior Editor at GameInformer Imran Khan statedthat Nintendo had long ago adapted Metroid Prime Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch, but decided to keep it “until better times.” Famous insider Jeff Grubb shared the same information last summer.… He said that Nintendo wants to release a compilation closer to the premiere of Metroid Prime 4.

The first part of Metroid Prime was released in 2002 on the GameCube. The second and third followed in 2004 and 2007 on the GameCube and Wii, respectively. In 2009, Nintendo released the Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Wii with updated controls for the Wii Remote.

In addition to the first-person adventure series Metroid Prime, for which American developers are responsible, Nintendo is developing the main Japanese 2D lineup Metroid. Switch will be released on October 8 Metroid dread …

