IPad mini (2021) review – Wylsacom

The last time I used the iPad mini was on a trip to Las Vegas in 2018 – the reason I can’t remember. I try to charge, update, somehow use all home appliances – apparently, that’s why I decided to shake off the dust from the “mini”. That tablet had a minimal amount of memory, plugged in a flash drive with serials, and even had a very good time on the flight to Los Angeles. I watched movies and YouTube at the hotel, listened to music, read books – in general, the iPad had traditional tasks for a tablet. He still lives with his dad and feels quite normal.

Still, I won’t call myself a fan of mini. Yes, it can be carried in a jacket pocket. But other iPad models, even Air, or a classic model, with frames are more convenient – if you wish, you can watch the series together while lying on the couch. Or watch something with the whole family at breakfast. Well, mini is a thing for an egoist. And the fate of this tablet can be unenviable – they buy it, because “oh, what a nice melee little thing,” and then the little thing lies idle for years. Because there is no understanding of where to stick.

In 2021, the situation is changing, and I think Apple looks a little wider, as always – the iPad is bought not only by ordinary consumers, but also by companies for their tasks. It was worth updating mini for the sake of many areas of life. This is, of course, education. This is catering. This is a hotel use. It is the ideal remote control for your smart home. This is transport, production (anything, even content, even metal), this is a panel for controlling a drone, a sound control panel in a club or a tablet for a doctor. Everything falls into place, right? After all, mini is smaller than regular iPads, cheaper than most models, traditionally reliable, works with Pencil, offers excellent data protection.

I propose to think about how the iPad mini (2021) is good for you and me – is it worth thinking about it for a non-professional and what is a pleasure for an ordinary consumer.

Design

The tablet comes in a healthy box – if the iPhone packaging has been cut in half, here we have a classic. Fast charging included, cable too, plus pieces of paper.

The first impression of the case is surprise. The tablet is plump, the frames on the renders seemed to be smaller.

The buttons were moved to the upper end and at first the brain refuses to believe it – seriously, for many years we got used to one scheme, everything is different here – on the top right there is a fingerprint sensor, on the left there are two volume control buttons.

The bottom is traditionally USB-C and holes, next to the speakers. The speakers are very loud, it is comfortable to watch a movie – they are located both at the bottom and at the top, the stereo effect is noticeable.

The tablet is available in four versions, these are pink, gold, purple and gray body colors, gold is generally called “Shining Star”. This is what you see in the photo.

Be sure to buy a branded case – but how else do you set the tablet on the table?

As always, the aluminum case is pleasant to hold in your hand. The ends are sloping, do not cut into the palm – you can hold the mini for a long time by the corner without discomfort. Naturally, USB-C is used here, the claimed battery life is about 10 hours when watching a video. Overall, mini works just like a regular iPad – predictability, I mean. In my rhythm, I will have to charge every three days, someone will drain the battery in a day.

Display

Display diagonal 8.3 inches, type Liquid Retina, anti-reflective coating, supported by the second generation Apple Pencil. The screen resolution is 2266 × 1488 pixels. What you will notice right away is that there are indents on the left and right on the main screen, they are large, this is a feature of the latest OS version. If you remove the widgets, then there will be five icons in a row instead of four, but the indents cannot be removed, get used to it.

I tried watching movies, playing CoD, watching YouTube. The idea is the same, this iPad is for an egoist who does not want to share his emotions with anyone. By the way, it is very comfortable to play, just a real station for “witchcraft” – you can see it well, and there are no problems with the controls. Another would be 120 HZ, but now we must wait for the iPad mini Pro.

For myself, I came up with three main scenarios for using the tablet. It’s the perfect reading device – just the page size of an average book, huge library close at hand, good controls.

The second important thing is the already mentioned CoD: Mobile and other games. The third destination is, of course, to watch TikTok!

Well, it’s also a great station for Netflix!

I will only note one thing – the screen here is still small, some elements look small. Just look at the notification widget.

Memory

There are two versions available, 64 GB and 256 GB, the first costs 47,990 rubles, the second 61,990 rubles. It seems to me that you can easily live with 64 GB of memory – you can always pump something on the road, well, let’s say thanks to Netflix for the function of instantly deleting content after viewing. Well, you hardly need the Cellular version. In the case of the iPad mini, I am in favor of reasonable savings.

Performance

The A15 Bionic processor is used, the solution for the tablet fits perfectly and there are no overwhelming tasks here – start playing or editing video, everything can be done here with comfort and pleasure. By the way, when it comes to performance, it’s also a great thing for an audiophile. Any Roon, Tidal work here quickly and efficiently, all that remains is to add amplifiers, speakers, streamers, and any other equipment to the iPad mini for millions of rubles and it will turn out very well! Well, I really enjoyed listening to the Spotify playlist paired with the AirPods Max.

Cameras

IPad mini has cameras! Front-facing FaceTime HD is fine for Zoom or Skype calls – don’t laugh, I still use it occasionally. In addition to a good camera, there are also two well-tuned microphones – I was talking in the office, I could be heard perfectly.

The main camera is 12 megapixels, the weather will be better – I will definitely take a few frames and add them to the article.

Verdict

Many colleagues and friends asked this question, they say, which is better, iPad mini or Samsung Galaxy Fold? Apparently, it’s all about the strange diagonal of the display – it’s no longer a smartphone, but it seems like it’s not a full-fledged tablet. The answer is quite simple, mini can be bought for 47,990 rubles, while Fold3 costs 159,000 rubles. Like three mini. Well, the Fold3 is also a more versatile device – it is both a normal, full-fledged smartphone, and a rather convenient mini-tablet, and at the junction you get an indescribable delight. Rather, some do it, some do not, because inside Android and after iOS, some things seem strange and wild.

They also asked me another question – why do we need an iPad mini in 2021? Maybe you should have forgotten it, like the iPod Touch? See my explanation above – huge circulations will go to the corporate segment and it doesn’t really matter if consumers love the mini or not want to buy. Apple just tried to bring the mini to its normal state in accordance with the current reality – now there are no huge frames, there is support for Pencil, USB-C, a new processor, and so on, and so on. But, at the same time, not Face ID, but Touch ID, which does not depend on masks. By the way, it works great.

Finally, one last question – do I need to buy an iPad mini? I know, I know, there are fans of this format (read, display diagonals) and, guys, it will definitely suit you. The kid even fits into the outer pocket of a lightweight Canada Goose down jacket – now he was driving to a meeting, took out, read a book, calmly put it back. Can be tucked into an inner pocket for peace of mind. Yes, the baby weighs 293 grams and pulls the jacket down, well, that’s okay, we’ll survive. But I can have a wonderful time anywhere and no backpack or bag is needed for such a tablet.

Therefore, the final thought is this. Wealthy lovers of Apple products will buy it anyway. For practical gentlemen, I recommend the classic updated iPad for 30,990 rubles – a great thing and you don’t even have to try to find something else. Don’t want a frame? Then your choice is the iPad Air for 55,900 rubles! Well, between these poles, a miniature miracle that can become anything – iPad mini (2021).

PS And if you like to write something in your Moleskine notebook, then here’s an idea for you – buy an Apple Pencil, install the Moleskine application (there are several types) and get the most modern, convenient and top-end Moleskin on planet Earth!