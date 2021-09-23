It is very difficult to play with them for the national team ”. Utkin about the refusal of the Zenit player, “Dzyuba put aligners – Football

Journalist Vasily Utkin spoke about the decision of Zenit striker Artem Dziuba not to go to the Russian national team for the next matches.

“Dziuba said that he does not feel in sufficient shape to come to the Russian national team at the moment, to which Valery Karpin shrugged his shoulders.

For about a day, everyone racked their brains over what could be the reason for such a refusal. Perhaps this is such a pose, perhaps such an intellectual ping-pong with Karpin: they say, now I don’t want to, now I don’t need it. Or maybe the player does not believe in the national team, it will fail now, and he is such a king.

In fact, everything is much simpler. Dziuba has really serious physical problems. It turns out he put on the aligners. It’s very difficult to play for the national team with the aligners. This is the kind of thing that corrects the bite.

Everything in a person should be fine – football, dreams of football, and, of course, the bite. Dziuba began to feel that his bite was weakening. No longer does his word hurt so much, he does not characterize his opponents so tenaciously, he does not joke so sharply. And now, really, it’s time to start with your teeth, ”Utkin said.

Dziuba refused to go to the national team because he “did not get the optimal form.” Karpin just shrugged his shoulders