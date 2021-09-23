James Gunn hinted that Mantis and Nebula will have very significant roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

©

Responding to a tweet that said actresses Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan (who played Mantis and Nebula, respectively) were brought to tears by the script for the third film, Gunn said: “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines. To be honest, their roles are quite large, and it would seem just greed“.

So far in the MCU, Mantis has been more by the wayside, so that’s good news. Nebula played a more significant role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and was one of the main characters in Avengers: Endgame.

Little is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, other than that it is likely to be Gunn’s last work in the series. The movie will only be released in 2023, but the Guardians will appear in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled for release in 2022. So it’s not long to wait if you want to see at least part of the team again.

