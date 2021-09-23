Jason Sudeikis thanks ex-fiancee Olivia Wilde for the success of “Ted Lasso”

Actor and producer Jason Sudeikis thanked his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde for helping to create the Ted Lasso series, which was one of the winners of the recent Critics’ Choice Awards.

Thus, Sudeikis appeared on the stage several times during the ceremony, receiving three statuettes in the nominations “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”, “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Comedy Series”. During one of the outings, he thanked the entire team who worked on the show, and especially his ex-lover Olivia Wilde.

“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who originally came up with this TV show. She said, ‘You guys like it so much, you have to make a movie or a TV show out of this,’ and she was right! ” – said the actor.

He also noted that the show was a great opportunity to hear stories of forgiveness, redemption and understanding.

The series “Ted Lasso” follows an American football coach who, after his success in the student league, is hired to coach the English Premier League club, FC Richmond. Sudeikis’ character Ted Lasso is taken from a series of NBC Sports TV commercials for the English Premier League.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin