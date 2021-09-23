Jennifer Aniston dispels rumors of an affair with a colleague on the TV series “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green on Friends, dashed fans’ hopes for her real relationship with Ross Geller’s David Schwimmer.

Over the years, fans of the series with bated breath watched the on-screen relationship of Rachel and Ross, hoping for a happy outcome, which, unfortunately, did not happen. Recently, however, they have a hope that the actors will become a couple in life, according to the online publication HuffPost. The reason for this was their participation in the recent release of the TV series “Friends”, during the filming of which the actors admitted that they had real feelings playing a television couple. These words were quickly picked up by the tabloids, and rumors about the romance between Aniston and Schwimmer became the center of everyone’s attention.

According to the actress herself, she was among the last to know about the spread rumors. About them she was told by acquaintances who sent the star mysterious messages with jokes that only true fans of the “Friends” series will understand. Later, she found out the details from the Internet.

Last month, Aniston dispelled rumors of her romance with Schwimmer in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actress said that David Schwimmer is like a brother to her, but she can understand what caused the rumors about their romantic relationship.

The episode “Friends: Reunion,” which sparked rumors of Aniston and Schwimmer’s romance, premiered on May 27. All the leading actors took part in the filming: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as other famous actors who starred in the series.