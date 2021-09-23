Jennifer Aniston introduces “new family member” to fans

Jennifer Aniston’s four-legged family has a new addition. Recently, a famous dog lover introduced subscribers to her new puppy – Lord Chesterfield. The actress shot a video in which she showed how the baby sleeps sweetly with a bone in his mouth.

Chesterfield, did you fall asleep with a bone in your mouth? I think so,

– says in the video Aniston, while taking pictures of the sleeping pet. And in the microblog, she wrote:

Hey! I want to introduce you to a new family member. This is the (very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He immediately won my heart. Thank you so much @wagmorpets for your amazing work. You take care of the rescued puppies and help them find a new permanent home.

In addition to the puppy, Aniston also has Schnauzer Clyde and Pit Bull Sophie. Previously, the actress lived with a German shepherd named Dolly, whom she took care of with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. But in July last year, Dolly passed away, and Jennifer decided to take the puppy.

In December, Jennifer said in an interview: