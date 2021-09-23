Jennifer Aniston ran into hate over a bad joke about coronavirus

Social media users pounced on actress Jennifer Aniston from a Christmas tree toy.
The star of the cult TV series Friends made an unsuccessful joke on her Instagram. Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of a Christmas tree toy with the caption “Our first pandemic 2020” in stories. Subscribers immediately criticized the picture, although the text on the toy was intended as a harmless joke.
Twitter haters began to actively post negative comments:
- “This is why I hate celebrities and their culture so much.”
- “I think it’s very funny for Jennifer Aniston: the United States has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world. At the time of writing, data from Johns Hopkins University showed there were a total of 18,762,893 confirmed cases in the country. ”
- Jennifer Aniston criticized for decorating a Christmas tree in honor of ‘our first pandemic’? First? Has she ever heard of the Athenian plague, bubonic plague or SARS? “
- “This pandemic is directly related to the loss of jobs, housing and whole heck of families.”
- “Let’s drink to our first pandemic of 2020, when millions of people died! Let’s celebrate this with a Christmas decoration. “
But some people nevertheless sided with Jennifer and even launched a challenge where they themselves share Christmas tree decorations with different “coronavirus” inscriptions:
- “Everyone hates Jennifer Aniston because of the damn jewelry ?! Perhaps she is using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. “
- “This is just a decoration. My son had Covid and I gave him a piece of jewelry with the words “I survived Covid-19 2020”.
Photo: Getty Images, Instagram