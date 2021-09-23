Jennifer Aniston ran into hate over a bad joke about coronavirus

Social media users pounced on actress Jennifer Aniston from a Christmas tree toy.

The star of the cult TV series Friends made an unsuccessful joke on her Instagram. Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of a Christmas tree toy with the caption “Our first pandemic 2020” in stories. Subscribers immediately criticized the picture, although the text on the toy was intended as a harmless joke.

Twitter haters began to actively post negative comments:

“This is why I hate celebrities and their culture so much.”

“I think it’s very funny for Jennifer Aniston: the United States has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world. At the time of writing, data from Johns Hopkins University showed there were a total of 18,762,893 confirmed cases in the country. ”

Jennifer Aniston criticized for decorating a Christmas tree in honor of ‘our first pandemic’? First? Has she ever heard of the Athenian plague, bubonic plague or SARS? “

“This pandemic is directly related to the loss of jobs, housing and whole heck of families.”

“Let’s drink to our first pandemic of 2020, when millions of people died! Let’s celebrate this with a Christmas decoration. “

But some people nevertheless sided with Jennifer and even launched a challenge where they themselves share Christmas tree decorations with different “coronavirus” inscriptions:

“Everyone hates Jennifer Aniston because of the damn jewelry ?! Perhaps she is using it as a reminder of how quickly life can change. “

“This is just a decoration. My son had Covid and I gave him a piece of jewelry with the words “I survived Covid-19 2020”.

Photo: Getty Images, Instagram