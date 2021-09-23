Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and others at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston

It’s hard to say when social events will return to their usual format – the second wave of coronavirus indicates that we will have to wait for this for a long time. Nevertheless, this is not a reason to forget about them, especially since a safe option for their implementation has a right to exist. So, in the USA yesterday the Emmy Award was held for the 72nd time. Jimmy Kimmel was the host of the ceremony. He was accompanied by actress Jennifer Aniston, who soon went home to watch the show on TV with her fellow Friends Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Other nominees watched the show from their homes.

Since the ceremony was held online, one of its favorite parts, the red carpet, was deprived of the audience. But thanks to social networks and TV broadcasts, viewers still managed to appreciate the images of some celebrities. The ceremony was attended by Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Kerry Washington and other stars. And although the format of the award involved less formal outfits than usual (the dress code sounded like “come in what you have, but make an effort”), many stars still did not change themselves and appeared at the ceremony in evening dresses. However, others listened to the producers and chose comfortable and even homely looks.

Who got the awards and how else the show is remembered, we will tell a little later. In the meantime, we invite you to rate the bows of the stars at the “Emmy-2020”!



Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel

Reese Witherspoon

Kerry Washington



Jonathan Van Ness

Rachel Brosnahan

Cynthia Erivo

Octavia Spencer

Jamila Jamil



Padma lakshmi

Samira Wiley

Issa Rae



Zendaya

Regina King

Laverne Cox