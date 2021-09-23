Jennifer Aniston – the best roles of an actress, watch trailers online – Poster

We remember the actress for the role of Rachel in the TV series “Friends”, but she played in many full-length projects

Jennifer Aniston, who made peace with her first husband Brad Pitt, celebrates her birthday today, February 11. The star turns 51 years old. Aniston became extremely popular for her role as Rachel in the sitcom Friends. However, over the years of working in the cinema, she has grown professionally and has played many roles in full-length projects.

Bruce Almighty, 2003

The co-star of the film is Jim Carrey. The actress played the girl of the main character – Grace Connelly. In the story, Bruce Nolan is a popular TV news host in Buffalo. He is a pessimist, and he is not interested in anything in this life, even the girl Grace, who loves him, despite the guy’s mischief. One day he meets God himself, who gives him the authority to solve all earthly problems.

“Promising is not the same as getting married”, 2009

The film tells about the difficult relationship between a man and a woman, who do not always correctly interpret each other’s intentions. These are the stories of several people, individual couples who are somehow connected with each other and everyone is looking for their love or trying to keep it. In addition to Aniston, the film also starred: Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper, Justin Long, Kevin Connolly, Ginnifer Goodwin.

“Pretend to be my wife”, 2011

A family comedy starring Jennifer Aniston opposite Adam Sandler. The film’s protagonist, Danny, met Palmer, and to impress him, talked about his nonexistent wife and the hardships of family life. Instead of the expected sympathy, Palmer wants to get to know his wife, and Danny urgently needs to figure out how to get out of such an interesting situation. Fortunately, he has an acquaintance, Catherine.

Horrible Bosses, 2011

In the story, three friends decide to kill their tyrant bosses. Jennifer plays the role of a sexually anxious female dentist who harasses one of the main characters. The film also stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis.

“Cake”, 2014

Deep drama. The main character Claire Bennett, played by Aniston, suffers from chronic pain syndrome, which does not prevent her from remaining funny and witty. She attends psychological assistance courses, at one of which she learns about the suicide of a girl from Nina’s group (Anna Kendrick). Determined to find out what happened to the desperate girl, Claire diligently studies her past. Soon she begins to see Nina and even talk to her, which allows her to find out the reasons that pushed her to such an act. Claire has to meet Nina’s ex-husband named Roy (Sam Worthington) and their young son.

