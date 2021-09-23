Jolie won in court with Pitt for a mansion in the south of France

The judge authorized Angelina Jolie to sell her stake in a 1,000 acre (4 sq km) estate located near the village of Corran in central Provence.

As writes TMZ, earlier the defense of the actor demanded that Angelina’s transfer of 10% of her half of the shares be invalidated, since the securities were allegedly “sold” for only € 1, and not for a “serious” amount, as required by Luxembourg law.

Now Pitt will lose the decisive vote in the management of the estate.

The couple purchased the home in 2011 for $ 31 million after renting it out for three years with a buyout option. The castle includes 35 rooms, including a gym, wine cellar, steam room and spa, swimming pool, home theater, and two helipads. Around the house there are several residential and non-residential buildings, as well as a chapel where the actors got married, a farm, and a motorcycle track.

After the purchase, Pitt was personally involved in the design of the master’s mansion and spent about $ 12 million on its reconstruction, and another $ 500 thousand on interior decoration. However, the actor paid them back only after their interior designer sued him.

Jolie and Pitt’s new litigation became known September 22nd.