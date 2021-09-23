Jolie’s leg and Sophie Marceau’s chest. Resonant embarrassment of stars on the red carpet

Celebrities are carefully preparing for the ceremonial exits, but sometimes incidents happen that excite the public for a long time.

Every appearance on the red carpet for any star is a real test. After all, the attention of photographers and journalists will be riveted to them, and the pictures will later be replicated on the Web and in magazines. And they will be discussing them for a long time.

So, at the recent Met Gala, which returned from oblivion with the theme “In America: Fashion Lexicon”, a fashionable incident occurred, which is being discussed even three days later, and the hype will not subside for a long time. We are talking about Kim Kardashian, who took to the red carpet in a black total look. The Balenciaga outfit, which was supposed to be a fashion sensation, ended up having the opposite effect. Kim became the heroine of memes, she is compared to the Alien and Dementor from “Harry Potter”.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2021 [+–]

This is not Kim’s first fashion failure, because her debut at the Costume Institute Ball was also unsuccessful, and the dress with a print in roses has long been compared to sofa upholstery. Then, as Kardashian herself admitted, failure made her cry. How an experienced party girl Kim withstood another blow is unknown.

However, fashion failures happen often, and the embarrassment of celebrities is more obvious. So celebrities are experienced in front exits and are always ready for failure. Nevertheless, sometimes funny incidents happen, which the stars themselves remember with a smile. Focus collected the top 9 embarrassment on the red carpet.

Fashion disasters

Angelina Jolie’s Leg and 2012 Academy Awards

Angelina Jolie at the Academy Awards [+–]

Angelina Jolie’s outfit at the 2012 Academy Awards was flawless. But the actress was let down by the slit on the fluffy skirt. She wanted to showcase her shoes and slender legs, but the result was a whole series of comical photographs. Later on the Web they went under the heading “Jolie’s Foot”. Jolie’s leg was discussed in the news and she even had accounts on social networks.

Pink and Shakira’s matching dresses at MTV 2009

Shakira and Pink on MTV in 2009 [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Two famous singers Pink and Shakira chose the same Balmain leather dresses to attend the MTV ceremony. But the girls were not taken aback and happily took a joint photo. However, appearing in identical outfits does not always end well; usually then one of the assistants loses their jobs.

Dress by Margot Robbie, Alexander Skarsgard and “The Legend of Tarzan”

Margot Robbie and the dress incident [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Even style icon Margot Robbie got into an odd situation. The incident took place during the London premiere of The Legend of Tarzan. The actress had a zipper on her Miu Miu evening dress right on the red carpet. But Alexander Skarsgard was nearby, who, like a true gentleman, came to the aid of a colleague and saved her from embarrassment.

Sudden exposure

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl [+–] Photo: Screenshot

One of the most scandalous exposures in show business history happened in 2004. Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl, and everything went well until Justin ripped off part of his stage colleague’s outfit. The audience was amazed to see naked breasts, the event was called Nipplegate (under the motto “nipple freedom”), and Jackson and Timberlake had a very long time to explain. Timberlake publicly apologized, and in an interview with Oprah in 2006, Jackson said that he and Justin were friends before the Super Bowl, but “friends don’t do that.”

Sophie Marceau and the insidious dress

Sophie Marceau and the insidious dress [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The French actress found herself in an awkward situation on the red carpet at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival. Sophie Marceau was in a rather modest dress and clearly did not expect a catch. But the strap of the dress slipped off her shoulder and everyone saw that there was no underwear under the dress. Sophie quickly put herself in order, but the event is still being discussed. The actress herself admitted that the incident embarrassed her.

Sophie Marceau’s embarrassment on the red carpet at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival [+–]

“Actually, I’m very shy. I suffer when I have to be naked, and I’m completely happy if I manage to arrange everything so as to stay in clothes. But in Cannes it was as if an angel flew by and pulled off my shoulder strap. , turned into shamelessness, “Sophie said later in an interview.

Bella Hadid and the most “naked” dress in the history of “naked” dresses

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 [+–] Photo: Getty Images

In fact, there was no sudden nudity on the red carpet: the very appearance of Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival was already a kind of frankness. Her scarlet dress from Alexandre Vautier was held on two thin spaghetti straps. With each turn of the model and a breath of wind, photographers discovered a little more than they expected to see. It was only later that stylist Elizabeth Salser, who was then responsible for the image of Bella Hadid, said that the dress was cut in such a way as not to reveal anything superfluous, and in fact was a jumpsuit. But it didn’t seem that way in 2016 in Cannes. Since then, Bella has put on revealing outfits more than once, but this one was a landmark appearance.

Falls on the red carpet

The fall of Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence and her fall at the Oscars [+–] Photo: Getty Images

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence came to the Oscars in a luxurious dress from the Dior Haute Couture collection and Brian Atwood stiletto heels. And when she had to go up on stage, the actress could not stay on her feet and fell right on the steps. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation, and the embarrassed actress managed to cope with a magnificent outfit and still climb onto the stage. Jennifer Lawrence later said that she was worried and very hungry.

The fall of Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars in 2013 [+–]

However, in 2014, Lawrence fell again, and again she was in a dress from Dior. It looks like it’s an unlucky brand for her.

The fall of Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars in 2014 [+–]

Fall of Hayden Panettiere at the Met Gala

Hayden Panettiere and the 2014 Met Gala incident [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The ex-wife of Vladimir Klitschko, actress Hayden Panettiere, also failed to cope with the outfit on the red carpet. The incident happened in 2014 at the Met Gala and Hayden got tangled up in a satin outfit from Tom Ford. The incident took place at the sight of cameras, but the actress reacted to the incident with humor. Now, ladies in lush outfits are usually accompanied by assistants who help up the stairs.

Fall of Helen Mirren in Berlin

Helen Mirren at the 2015 Berlin Film Festival [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Film veterans are not immune from unpleasant incidents. So, the film star Helen Mirren chose a tight green dress for the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival. And fell on the steps. However, the actress was cold-blooded, accepted help, regained her balance and went further.