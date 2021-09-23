Juventus beat La Spezia and got out of the Serie A relegation zone

In the match of the 5th round of the Italian championship, “La Spezia” did not keep a home victory over “Juventus”.

The guests opened the scoring in the 28th minute after Moise Keena hit, but after five minutes Emmanuel Geyasi restored the equality.

At the beginning of the second half, Spice’s French forward Janis Antist put his team forward.

The hosts failed to maintain a favorable result until the final whistle. In the middle of the second half, first Federico Chiesa and then Matthijs De Ligt brought victory to Juventus with precise shots.

Juventus won their first victory in the current Serie A draw, Massimiliano Allegri’s team left the relegation zone with 5 points and ended up in 12th place.

In another match of the tour, Salernitana escaped defeat in the game against Verona, whose double was scored by Nikola Kalinich. The score was the first point for the hosts this season.

Championship of Italy. Serie A. 5th round

Spice (Spice) – Juventus (Turin) – 2: 3 (1: 1)

Goals: Geyasi 33 (VIDEO). Antist, 49 (VIDEO). – Keene, 28 (VIDEO). Chiesa, 66 (VIDEO). de Ligt, 72 (VIDEO).

Salernitana (Salerno) – Verona (Verona) – 2: 2 (1: 2)

Goals: Gondo, 45 (VIDEO). Kulibaly, 76 (VIDEO). – Kalinich, 7 (VIDEO), thirty (VIDEO).