Keira Knightley: what she looked like 16 years ago

An archive photo of the famous English actress Keira Knightley, which was taken 16 years ago, was published on the network. So, you can see that then the 20-year-old star had a short haircut.

The corresponding picture appeared on the page “Zirkovy Shlyakh” in Instagram. The actress was captured with bangs, expressive makeup was applied to her face, and massive earrings and a translucent pink lip gloss completed the image. (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page).

Whereas in a photo taken not so long ago, a celebrity posed with long hair styled in a voluminous hairstyle, smokey ice makeup and an evening lace dress.

In the comments under the publication, fans noted that the celebrity looks just great, and the years are only good for her.

Keira Knightley Is an English actress. Two-time Academy Award and BAFTA nominee, three-time Golden Globe nominee and a Screen Actors Guild nominee for Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

