Kena: Bridge of Spirits tested on PlayStation – frame rate and graphics comparison

Adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits from the studio Ember lab is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. Channel ElAnalistaDeBits conducted testing of the console versions of the adventure game and shared the results in the video.

Resolution, frame rate and size:

PS4 : 1080p @ 30fps (8.32GB)

: 1080p @ 30fps (8.32GB) PS4 Pro : 1440p @ 30fps (8.32GB)

: 1440p @ 30fps (8.32GB) PS5: 2160p @ 30fps or dynamic 4K (1800p average) @ 60fps (17.86GB)

Shadow quality is better on PS5, and on PS4 Pro they are better than on base PS4. In 4K mode, shadows are upscaled;

The PS5 version offers more vegetation. Performance mode reduces foliage compared to 4K;

Some deterioration in textures is noticeable on PS4 and PS4 Pro, but overall the level is similar to PS5;

The detail of character models is the same on all platforms, but some artifacts (especially with hair) can be seen on PS4 and PS4 Pro;

Particle counts are slightly higher on PS5;

The download speed on PS5 does not exceed 4 seconds, while on PS4 and PS4 Pro it takes 15 to 23 seconds;

Frame rates on all platforms are stable most of the time. On PS4, there are slight drawdowns during busy scenes. In the PS5 version, there are microfreezes when playing at 4K and an insignificant drop in FPS in some places in performance mode;

The author recommends playing on PS5 in performance mode. The cuts in the graphics to reach 60 FPS are not very large and are quite worth it;

Takeaway: Ember Lab has done an excellent job of optimizing across all platforms, making the most of the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

