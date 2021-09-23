Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement rumors to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

If two days ago everyone discussed the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, today Khloe Kardashian has captured the attention of the media. The reality star’s latest Instagram post sparked rumors of Chloe’s engagement to Tristan Thompson.

The photo of 36-year-old Kardashian caused a lot of controversy: the publication itself is an advertisement (Khloe is promoting her new line of Good American shoes), but the impressive size of the ring on the ring finger of the star suggests certain thoughts.

In addition, Chloe in the comments under the publication (where, of course, questions about the engagement were rained down) does not refute the subscribers’ guesses, but does not confirm them either.

Thompson, it is worth noting, was also noted among the commentators. He jokingly wrote:

Wow! What a perfect lawn!



Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Tristan and Chloe broke up in 2019 after numerous tabloid publications about the athlete’s infidelity. However, in August 2020, it became known that the celebrities who are raising their common daughter Tru gave their relationship a second chance.



Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter Tru