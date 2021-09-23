Kim Kardashian chose the sexiest look of 2020 for the family Christmas celebration

Если пресс отсутствует, то почему бы его не нарисовать?

From Kim’s gym Kardashian went to celebrate Christmas Eve with her family. However, to be completely frank, the TV star did not pump up the press, but acquired it. In a fashion style, the girl demonstrated how she would like to see her body.

The star of the show named after herself attended a small holiday celebration at the house of Sister Courtney Kardashianappearing in a green molded leather bodice adorned with six abs and an absinthe green silk velvet skirt paired with oversized snake dangle earrings. The girl decided to put her hair in an elegant braid. Created Kim’s holiday bow Kardashian creative director Schiaparelli Daniel Roseberry.

“Merry Christmas and good night,” Kim wrote on her Instagram the night before the main holiday of believers. “Special thanks to Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelliwho created my stunning look and made me feel like the holidays were coming even though our usual Christmas party was canceled. Dressing up and celebrating with just the family this year was a terrific decision. Hope everyone had healthy and happy holidays. ”

In early December, Sister Kim Courtney Kardashian tweeted that with COVID-19 spiraling out of control in California, the family decided to cancel the traditional swank celebration.

“This is the first time since 1978 that we have not had the opportunity to celebrate Christmas the classic way.”

Chloe Kardashian was not captured in pictures from the celebration of Christmas. She and NBA star Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson, were spotted together this week in Boston, where he will play for the local team this season.

On Christmas Eve, Chloe shared a Instagram images of her and her child decorate gingerbread.

Kim shared several photos from Kourtney’s Christmas celebrations, including some of her with her sister and four children from her husband, Kanye West. Kim Kardashian also shared a photo of her, her children and her brother Rob’s 4-year-old daughter. Kardashian Dream Kardashian…

Courtney wore a beige top with a neckline with shiny trim and a long burgundy printed maxi skirt. Her sister Kylie Jenner and her two-year-old daughter Stormy Webster were like twins in matching red glittery dresses.

Kim posted a photo of herself and Kylie wearing green and red bows, jokingly captioning the photo: “Merry Christmas from the Grinch and Santa.”

Kendall Jenner opted for a yellow top with a fringe in a floral pattern, underneath a matching cropped jacket and skinny leopard-print trousers. Kris Jenner’s mom was in a black flowy dress.

Despite the fact that the classic celebration was canceled, the girls of the Kardashian-Jenner family managed to celebrate Christmas in their traditional manner – loud, pretentious and obscenely luxurious.