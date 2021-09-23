Kim Kardashian has had a severe coronavirus

Alena KATASHINSKAYA 28 may 09:49

American actress and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has had a coronavirus. All four of her children “caught” the illness. The photo-model told about this in the TV show “The Kardashian Family”, writes TMZ …

According to Kardashian, her son Saint was the first to get sick with COVID-19. He got infected at school. The boy coughed violently and cried. After the disease, the other three children fell ill, as well as Kim herself.

The celebrity stressed that her illness was difficult and with a high fever. Due to COVID-19, Kardashian even had to postpone the show for two weeks.

Other family members, including her sister Khloe Kardashian and husband Kanye West, with whom Kim is divorcing and now living separately, also fell ill with the coronavirus.

Kim and Kanye have four children. The eldest daughter North will turn eight on June 15, Saint is now five. The daughter of Chicago is three years old, the son of Psalm is two. The two youngest children for the couple were carried by a surrogate mother.

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek also had a severe form of coronavirus. The 54-year-old artist noted that the disease almost killed her and that she spent about seven weeks in isolation in her own room. At one time, doctors were forced to give her oxygen.

