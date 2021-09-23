Kim Kardashian received a hologram of her deceased father as a gift from her husband for her 40th birthday: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West received a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, from her husband Kanye West as a gift for her 40th birthday. She posted the video to her Instagram account.

The video shows a three-dimensional figure of the father, wearing a white shirt and a beige jacket. The father talks to his daughter, wishes her a happy birthday and talks about how proud he is of her.

“A hologram from heaven. For my birthday, Kanye gave me the most thoughtful gift in my life. A special surprise from heaven. My father’s hologram. It is so realistic, we watched it over and over again, filled with tears and emotions. I can’t even describe what this experience means for me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends. Many thanks to Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime, ”the TV star signed the video.

Earlier it was reported that Kim Kardashian West celebrated her 40th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic and became the object of ridicule. The celebrity rented an island, where she went with her family and friends to celebrate her birthday. Fans criticized her for showing off a luxurious lifestyle during the crisis.