Kim Kardashian speaks out for the first time about divorce (video) – aysor.am

American TV star, businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian first spoke about the problems in marriage with rapper Kanye West in the next issue of the reality show The Kardashian Family.

As you know, the couple first spoke about the breakup at the beginning of the year, but the spouses themselves did not comment on their separation.

The theme of Kim and Kanye’s relationship became central in a new episode, which was filmed during the family’s vacation on Lake Tahoe.

From the new issue of the Kardashian Family, it became known that just before the trip, the couple had a falling out and Kim was very worried.

With tears in her eyes, she told her sisters what led her to break up with her husband.

“Honestly, I can’t take it anymore. Why am I still where I have been stuck for years? He moves to another state every year. And I have to be with him to raise children, “- said Kardashian.

At the same time, she called Kanye a wonderful father who “did an amazing job.”

“I think he deserves someone who can support his every move, follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming. I can not do it. He should have a wife who will support him in everything, will travel with him and do everything for him, ”said Kim.

She shared that she feels like a failure because she can’t be the wife she thinks West needs.

Kim also added that there is no enmity between her and Kanye.

“There is no struggle. Now everything is calm, and I just live with it, ”she clarified.