Kimi Raikkonen awarded at Sochi Autodrom

Kimi Raikkonen has always been very popular in Russia. This year he will end his Formula 1 career and will perform at Sochi Autodrom for the last time. Before the start of the weekend, the Finn received a special prize from the organizers.

Russian Grand Prix promoter Alexei Titov, as a sign of respect for the career and achievements of Kimi Raikkonen in Formula 1 and on the Sochi Autodrom track (speed record 343.1 km / h), presented the Finnish racer with a special prize – a commemorative statuette.

Kimi Raikkonen: “This is my last season in Formula 1 – I decided this last winter. The decision was not easy, but the time has come for something new. Despite the fact that the season is still ongoing, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone who participated in my racing career, and especially all of you, wonderful fans who have been cheering for me all this time. Formula 1 has come to an end for me, but there are still many things in life that I want to experience and enjoy. “

The general director of ANO “ROSGONKI” Alexey Titov on Thursday met with Raikkonen in the paddock and presented the Formula 1 veteran with a memorable gift.

“Dear Kimi, we read in the media and on your social networks that the decision to end your career was not easy for you. You had an incredible, eventful motorsport career. And we would like to thank you separately for your contribution to our history. -with Russia in general and in the history of Sochi Autodrom in particular. Your achievement, set here in 2015, is still the maximum. The speed record is those figures that always cause respect and admiration among fans. Thank you very much for this contribution. and good luck in the new stage of your life! And at the end, we want to present a commemorative statuette so that, looking at it, you always remember the outline of our route, and our separate gift is Russian ice cream, “Titov said.