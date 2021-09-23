Kravets apologized to Vladimir Vorobyov after his appointment to Amur

Senior coach of “Amur”commented on his appointment to the Khabarovsk team and summed up the results of the game with SKA (1: 5).

“Indeed, Vladimir Anatolyevich and I communicated both in the national team of Belarus and before the start of the championship. You see, this is not a very convenient moment to ask him about something at first. In principle, I even wrote to him and apologized. profession – I did not sit and ask to be hired, but he was dismissed. Unfortunately, this is the case. I respect him both as a player and as a coach. It was good and comfortable to work with him in the national team.

Of course, we are unhappy with the result of the game, because the score is 1: 5. We knew that SKA had such a good majority, but I probably didn’t have much time personally to somehow prepare the team. In principle, the guys played pretty well in the minority this season. Today the first period is very good, in the second it was 1: 1 before the annoying conceded goal in the end. Of course, he broke us down a little. I can’t say that we gave up, but again conceded in the minority. We need to work and improve the game, both in the minority and in our zone. There are options that we see and in which we concede. We need to get out of this situation, especially since there are matches ahead with our direct rival – “Kunlun”. This is a contender from our group. Of course, our task is to get into the playoffs. We analyze the game and move on.

It’s a positive sign that we gave SKA only 23 shots, but our 18 shots is not enough. We should aim for 30 shots per match. You have to play at your best. If there is a throw, you have to throw. Then there will be more heads. I disagree that my task is “to drag a hippopotamus out of the swamp” – after all, we are “tigers”, we should not compare it with a hippopotamus. I love my job and am glad that I was invited to the team. We must not drag, but live with the team and try to win. Victories will give confidence to me and the whole team.

Received the team in St. Petersburg. Lucky, I saved nine hours. You will have to fly next time. In principle, due to the fact that I was out of work, I watched a lot of KHL matches, and not only Amur, but naturally, this team also got into my review. In my opinion, I watched two or three meetings when Amur played with strong opponents – Avangard, Dynamo. And I watched the matches not because someone gave me an assignment, but because it was interesting. When they called me, I reviewed these matches.

What did you think to work on? Above the start of the matches, because we were immediately conceded in the first periods – today we had a good starting segment. We lost big in the second period – this time we managed to play better. But our third period suffers – it means that we need to work on physics or, on the contrary, we need to reduce the load, because flights have a great effect on the guys. You don’t need to overload the command here. Today was an aggressive match, there was a lot of struggle. I think this game will improve our condition before the western matches. There should be an improvement from the next meeting, “said the coach.