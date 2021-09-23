Kris and Caitlyn Jenner commented on the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for the first time

The impending divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is not such a discussed topic as the interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but still no less popular with the media. Until the celebrities themselves comment on their decision – according to rumors, they will show all the details in the new and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim’s relatives – mom Kris Jenner and stepfather Caitlin (aka Bruce in the past) Jenner – raised this topic in a conversation with reporters.

So, Chris became a guest on the air yesterday. On The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she noted:

I think parting is difficult at any time – and there are also a lot of children. But the peculiarity of our family is that we are always for each other. We support and really, really love each other, so all I want is for these two to be happy. And so that their children are happy. This is the goal. The main thing is to maintain love and respect for each other. This is what any mother would like.

Kris Jenner, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner also spoke to Access Hollywood yesterday:

I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye too. Kanye and I have a very good relationship. I wish only the very best for both of them. But all I can say is their story, not mine, and they have to tell about it. I think you can learn a few things from the final episodes. At least I won’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show yet, I remember shooting some of the scenes. I think it will be quite interesting.

Kim and Caitlyn Jenner Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner

Let us remind you that in February became knownthat 40-year-old Instagram star Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old rapper Kanye West have decided to divorce: a romantic story of more than 10 years has come to an end.

They met many years ago through mutual friends and immediately became friends, but then no romantic feelings arose between them. According to the rapper himself, his heart began to beat faster at the moment when he saw Kim in the photo in which she was captured with her friend Paris Hilton during a visit to Australia in 2006. But these were only faint hints of future feelings.

In February 2009, West and Kardashian met again – at the Y-3 show in New York. Once again, Kim was not alone. Kanye later admitted that at that time he already had feelings for Kim.

I dreamed of being next to her and even imagined myself among the Kardashians on their Christmas card.

In 2010, Kanye finally had a real chance to fulfill his dream – Kim left the athlete Reggie Bush, and he himself parted ways with actress and model Amber Rose. A little later, West and Kardashian were spotted having a sweet chat at her DASH store and then at her birthday party. West also helped the girl with the filming of the Jam video and even took part in it, but he still did not succeed in winning Kim’s favor. The socialite continued to see Kanye only as a friend, and their relationship remained neutral.

