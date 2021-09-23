Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer fueled romance rumors

Dylan Mayer and Kristen Stewart

29-year-old Kristen Stewart is increasingly caught in the lenses of the paparazzi with screenwriter Dylan Mayer. At the beginning of the week, the girls were again seen together – this time in one of the districts of Los Angeles. Kristen and Dylan’s walk was like a date: Stewart and Meyer did not hide hugs and kisses from the cameras.

Dylan Meyer is known for a few film projects, one of which is the musical drama “XOXO” (XOXO), directed by Christopher Louis. Mayer executive produced and co-wrote the script. In several short films, Dylan also appeared as an actress.



In early August, Stewart and Mayer appeared twice on the streets of New York and Los Angeles together. As for Kristen’s romance with model Stella Maxwell, insiders confirm their separation.

Kristen and Stella decided that it was better for each of them to start a new relationship. They began to disagree. In Germany, where Stewart starred in Charlie’s Angels, they realized that the relationship had become obsolete, – said a source from the environment of the actress and model.



