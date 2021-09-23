Kristen Stewart in tears: the trailer for “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” was released :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The drama about the divorce of Diana and Charles is set in 1991 before Christmas. The royal family gathers at Sandringham Palace for their traditional Christmas break.

Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is deliberately late for a meeting of aristocrats, fighting on the way with horror of their morals and a desire to break free from the clutches of a family that cares for the welfare of the state, but not for the welfare of each other.

The screenplay was written by Stephen Knight, author of Peaky Blinders, Taboo, Vice for Export and The Girl Who Was Stuck in the Web. Directed by Pablo Larrain, already famous for his sketch of “Jackie” – about the experiences of Jacqueline Kennedy in the first days after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

The role of Princess of Wales Larrain gave Kristen Stewart, in which he saw the unique ability to “be very different.”

Filming began in January in Germany, first at the Schlosshotel Kronberg, then at Nordkirchen Castle, continued in the UK and ended on April 27th. The soundtrack for the film was written by Johnny Greenwood, lead guitarist for Radiohead.

Premiere of “Spencer. Secrets of Princess Diana ”took place at the Venice Film Festival. The critics’ score on the Metacritic portal was 85 points. The world premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5, in Russia the release will begin on November 4.