Kristen Stewart – the path of one of the best actresses of the decade from rock star to Princess Diana

She sings and plays the guitar for movie roles, and plays drums loudly at home in California for the soul. As a child, I wanted to shoot on camera, like brothers, but I was too small and therefore took up acting on a leftover principle. Alliances such as Kristen Stewart’s with Hollywood are said to be in heaven – the parents sat in the director’s and scriptwriter’s chairs all their lives on the set, and the fact that the first agent Kristen noticed her during a school play does not seem so awesome.

The fact that Stewart’s playing style is unusual is noticeable from the very first works – she does not play so much as she becomes a conductor and literally inhabits her body with a stranger. This is noticeable in the movements of the whole body – arms, shoulders, back are as expressive in the frame as the eyes and mouth. Despite numerous transformations from a tomboy girl into a fatal beauty and vice versa, one and the same constant can be traced – sincerity. Her antics on the screen and the red carpet were often accused of being frivolous, but never a lie – she easily takes off her shoes in the midst of an event and walks down the stairs barefoot, because it is more convenient, trying herself in an independent arthouse while a major blockbuster with her participation is played in all world cinemas, becomes the queen of “slime” in the pictures of the paparazzi and a couple of days later discusses the new Chanel show backstage in Paris, while remaining himself.

And it seems that it has always been this way. Stewart is awarded the Golden Raspberry for lack of emotion in Twilight, but she continues to bend her line and receives the first ever Cesar as an American – for her subtle acting, trademark angularity and expressive stillness in the frame. They accuse that it turns out badly in the photo, for which the actress sends everyone to hell and does not even start accounts on social networks. She is advised not to advertise her sexual orientation, so as not to limit her own range of roles in the future – so she goes arm in arm with her girlfriend and begins work on the image of Princess Diana.

Her homeland is somewhere a few steps from the mainstream, where a restrained acting style, love of freedom and a desire to be heard flourish. Perhaps this is how one can explain the fact that the change in image and lifestyle became so radical after Kristen received the title of the highest paid actress in Hollywood. Today, on her 31st birthday, the new generation James Dean teaches us the courage to be ourselves – Stewart can be seen as much like ourselves in the video Ride ‘Em On Down The Rolling Stones, where the actress rushes forward at breakneck speed in a vintage mustang. on the rules. Remember how at school, when we went through works on literature, teachers advised to take into account the historical realities of that time and events in the life of the author? So we decided to analyze the external and internal transformation of the actress using the example of eight iconic films with her participation.