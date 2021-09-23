Kylie Jenner and her friends were accused of groundless bullying. And that’s what she said!

“Obviously they were laughing at me.”





Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner











The network is discussing the video of the model Victoria Vanna, who shared her unpleasant experience with Kylie Jenner. In 2015, the girls crossed paths on the set of the video for rapper Taiga, who at that time was dating the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Victoria assured that Kylie and her girlfriends, Anastasia Karanikolau and Jordin Woods, mocked her by pointing a finger and making fun of her dancing.

“Obviously, they were all just laughing at me,” the model shared on TikTok, “I walked by and heard them talking about me. I was thrown into a fever, because I so wanted to get to know her, but for some reason they began to mock me for no reason. But I was really glad that she came at all. “

Jenner drew attention to the video posted on social networks The Shade Room. She did not go into details and replied succinctly: “This has never happened.” In the comments, people split into two camps, but most believe that Kylie is simply trying to save her reputation – as Hailey Bieber once successfully did.