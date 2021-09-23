Kylie Jenner showed her plane for 72.8 million

American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner owns a luxury jet that she acquired for $ 72.8 million last year.

So, in the published footage, you can see that pink and white colors prevail in the interior of private transport, writes The Sun (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page). A close friend of the celebrity also posted the corresponding snapshot on her Instagram page. Stussy… She is captured with her 3-year-old daughter Kylie during their touching hug.

Jenner decorated the leather seats with pink satin cushions and prepared stylish sleep masks for the guests. In addition, the aircraft has two bathrooms, a crew rest area and a separate large storage room for luggage.

Video of the day

The source says that the businesswoman made an expensive purchase for her birthday in August 2020, in order to be able to travel with her family and friends anywhere in the world.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, earlier Naomi Campbell showed her villa. She lives in a house in the Kenyan city of Malindi on the shores of the Indian Ocean, where journalists have been invited for the first time. In an interview, the star said that this place is special for her.