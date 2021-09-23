Large investors have chosen Ethereum over Bitcoin. What does it mean :: RBC.Crypto

According to JPMorgan, the interest of institutional investors in the largest altcoin by capitalization is growing and has already exceeded the same indicator for the first cryptocurrency. Why is this happening and how it can affect the market

Institutional investors are phasing out Bitcoin in favor of Ethereum, according to a report by investment bank JPMorgan. This is indicated by a drop in investor open interest in bitcoin futures and an increase in open positions in Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Screenshot from the bank report published on Twitter, journalist Carl Quintanilla.

RBC-Crypto experts explained why large investors are losing interest in the first cryptocurrency and prefer the largest altcoin in terms of capitalization to it.

“Ethereum is growing more dynamically than Bitcoin”

Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange

Ethereum, against the background of the growing popularity of the DeFi and NFT directions, is in higher demand than Bitcoin, which is static in terms of the development of any directions. That is, Bitcoin does not have additional incentives for growth, while Ethereum has such incentives. Vitalik Buterin’s project is a large-scale and promising startup that continues to develop successfully, which, accordingly, attracts investors.

Not without a speculative component. Ethereum, less saturated with trading participants and volumes, is growing much more dynamically than Bitcoin, due to which investors earn more.

For a while, Ethereum will be more attractive than Bitcoin, but in the future, assets may come to a certain parity. Each of them serves its own function and both cryptocurrencies are extremely reliable and popular. Bitcoin will certainly remain the leader, but Ethereum will constantly catch up and even push it.

“Bitcoin’s upside potential has already been partially exhausted”

Director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency exchange service Nikita Soshnikov

Institutional interest in Ethereum has really grown strongly as a percentage of Bitcoin. The trend began back in 2020, when it became clear that the process of updating the ecosystem to ETH 2.0 was going well, and after the launch of the deposit smart contract for staking, the institutions rushed to buy coins.

Investors are now looking forward to further successful roll-outs of merge and sharding upgrades scheduled for 2022. Most likely, if the updates are successfully implemented, Ethereum will add a lot in price, and institutionalists strive to get the maximum profit on this asset.

In addition, Bitcoin’s potential for growth has already been partially exhausted. Perhaps bitcoin will still grow by the New Year, but I think that in 2022 there is a high risk of stagnation in the bitcoin rate. I expect a new powerful bullish breakthrough in 2023 ahead of the next halving. And this period – until 2023 – it is quite logical to wait it out in another asset, more promising in terms of ROI.

“Interest in favor of Ethereum is temporary”

Senior Analyst Bestchange.ru Nikita Zuborev

The shift in interest in favor of Ethereum is temporary in nature and is largely a consequence of the undervaluation of the asset in the past. The main reason for the growth in popularity is the extremely positive news background around the Ethereum community in recent months – this is the implementation of an artificial deflationary model (burning commission), the expectation of switching to PoS, the development of DeFi within the ecosystem, and many other informational reasons.

Another important factor is the relative youth and the great prospects for the growth of the price of the token. This, in turn, is the responsibility of more advanced technical algorithms with constant improvements that are possible thanks to a large community of strong developers and mathematicians.

In the near future, we can observe two trends:

The first is Bitcoin’s return to its dominant position in the struggle for investor attention. This will be mainly due to the arrival of new investors. As promising as alternative cryptocurrencies are, bitcoin remains the main crypto asset and often even synonymous with cryptocurrency. If altcoins are the future of the development of technical innovations and decentralized finance, then the main task and mission of bitcoin is maximum integration into the old operating world financial system. Investors expect Bitcoin ETF, not Ethereum or Ripple;

Second, the total shares of Bitcoin and Ethereum among institutions will be eroded by new ambitious projects. Today, there are many projects on the cryptocurrency market that surpass BTC and ETH technically and fundamentally, but most of them are still young and little-known, and conservative investors are in no hurry to invest in such startups. But when Binance Coin, Cardano, and later DEX representatives enter the “big market”, investors will begin to diversify their portfolios in the hope of possible prospects for young projects.

