Larisa Kuklina won the individual race at the Russian Summer Biathlon Championship

Russian biathlete Larisa Kuklina, representing the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, won the Russian summer championship. The athlete made one mistake and was more than a minute ahead of the nearest pursuer, which she became Natalia Gerbulova… Third place took Evgeniya Burtasova (nee Pavlova).

Russian Summer Biathlon Championship – 2021. Tyumen. Individual race (15 km). Women

1. Larisa Kuklina (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District) – 47.17.2 (1 miss)

2. Natalia Gerbulova (Krasnoyarsk Territory) +1.13.6 (2)

3. Evgenia Burtasova (Novosibirsk region) +2.10.1 (1)

4. Victoria Slivko (Tyumen region) +2.28.6 (2)

5. Kristina Reztsova (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra) +2.49.0 (5)

6.Kristina Dupina (KhMAO-Yugra) +2.56.9 (2)

Russian Summer Biathlon Championship Schedule (Remaining Races)

September 23 (Thursday)

11:30 – individual race, 20 km, men

September 25 (Saturday)

9:00 – Sprint, 7.5 km, women

13:00 – sprint, 10 km, men

September 26 (Sunday)

09:30 – relay race, 4×6 km, women

12:00 – relay race, 4×7.5 km, men