Laver Cup September 24-26, who will play, Medvedev, Rublev, where to watch, lineups, results

From 24 to 26 September, Boston will host the first Laver Cup since 2019. Last year the tournament was canceled due to Roland Garros postponed to its date. Here’s what to expect from a commercial competition hosted by Roger Federer.

Whom did the tournament lose?

The current Laver Cup will be the first in which none of the three Rafael Nadal – Roger Federer – Novak Djokovic will play. At the previous draws in Prague (2017), Chicago (2018) and Geneva (2019), at least two representatives of Big-3 competed. Federer, as the organizer, played all three Laver Cups, Nadal came to Prague and Geneva, and Novak performed in Chicago.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup 2017 Photo: Getty Images

But this year will have to do without them: Rafa ended the season ahead of schedule due to foot problems, Roger continues his rehabilitation after knee surgery, and Novak is retiring after being defeated by Medvedev in the US Open final and the missed opportunity to collect the Grand Slam calendar. Also miss the Laver Cup Austrian Dominic Thiem – he never recovered from a wrist injury, which he received in June at a tournament in Mallorca.

Will some of the Russians play?

For the first time, Daniil Medvedev, winner of the US Open-2021, will perform at the Laver Cup. The second number of the world rankings admitted that he is very happy to lead the European team in Boston. “Playing as a team is a special experience because it doesn’t happen so often here. I look forward to the opportunity to be on the same side of the court with some of my main rivals on the tour, ”the official Laver Cup website quoted Medvedev as saying.

The fifth racket of the world Andrei Rublev will also make his debut at the tournament. In an interview with TASS, the Russian noted that he was ready for a serious fight: “In general, we have a strong team. I don’t really know yet, because I haven’t played and this will be my Laver Cup debut. But judging by the stories and everything that surrounds the tournament, the attitude is serious. Although you cannot earn a rating, there are significant prize money. Win or lose – the difference in money is significant. Plus there is the atmosphere of a full stadium, a huge arena. So everyone is playing very seriously. “

Daniil Medvedev and Andrei Rublev Photo: Getty Images

Who will play for the European team?

In addition to Rublev and Medvedev, the European team included longtime companion of the second racket of the world Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), as well as Alexander Zverev (Germany), Matteo Berrettini (Italy) and Kasper Ruud (Norway).

Who will play for the World team?

The World team included two Canadians – Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Alyassim, two Americans – Reilly Opelka and John Isner, also Diego Schwartzman from Argentina and Australian Nick Kiryos.

What is the format?

The Cup games take place over three days, four matches a day – three singles and one doubles. For a victory on the first day, one point is awarded, on the second – two points, on the third – three points. The winning team must score 13 points. If the teams score 12 points, then the decisive match is played. All matches are played in a three-set format, but in case of an equal score, a tie-break of up to 10 points is played.

Where to watch the Laver Cup?

