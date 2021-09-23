Leclair: We do not expect major improvements from the engine

At the Russian Grand Prix, Charles Leclair will receive an updated power plant and, as a result, will lose his position at the start. On Thursday in Sochi, the Ferrari driver expressed hope that the new engine will allow the team to take a step forward, but added that he did not expect a dramatic improvement.

Charles Leclair: “In theory, the new power plant is slightly better than the previous one, so we wanted to bring it to the track as soon as possible. The team expects that the new product will add a little. We don’t expect major changes, but the new engine could be a step in the right direction.

Let’s see how difficult it will be to recoup when starting from the last positions. The current forecast promises rain on Sunday, so the race may turn out to be unpredictable. I hope the situation will turn out in our favor. If the weather is dry and the car has a pace, then I can overtake. Let’s see how everything goes, but I still prefer rain, because on a wet track, most likely, we have more chances.

The good news is that the current car is better than last year, and we realized this already in the first race. I am much more confident in the car, the results, in general, have become better, and we are performing more stable compared to 2020. This suggests that the team is moving in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go to our goals – to fight for the title. We need to continue working in the same vein. “

Speaking about the fight against McLaren for third place in the constructors’ championship, Charles added: “They are having a very good season, unfortunately for us! Throughout the year there was a very tight fight between us, but in Monza they performed very strongly.

Now our task is to catch up with McLaren, but they are very fast and stable. We will continue to give our best every weekend, and I hope that this will help us get ahead at the end of the season. So far, they are faster than us, but I hope that the updated power plant will help reduce the lag.

From the remaining tracks of the season, we must be fast in Mexico. Let’s see how it actually turns out, but this season we have already seen some pleasant surprises. ”