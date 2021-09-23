LEDs on HarmonyOS with separate charger

23 September 2021, 18:17

Huawei has quietly introduced the Nova 9 series of smartphones, but this is not a very short time. Èòàê, òåïåðü îôèöèàëüíî: íîâèíêè êèòàéñêîãî áðåíäà ñ ïðåäóñòàíîâëåííîé HarmonyOS ïîñòðîåíû íà Snapdragon 778G áåç 5G-ìîäåìà è îáà ïðåäëàãàþò 120-Ãö OLED-äèñïëåé ñ 300-Ãö òà ÷ -ñåíñîðîì. Êëþ ÷ åâûõ îòëè ÷ èé äâà: ó Nova 9 Pro ýêðàí áîëüøå, ñî ñêðóãëåíèÿìè òèïà âîäîïàä ñ óãëîì 75 ãðàäóñîâ, à áàòàðåéêà íà 4000 ìÀ ÷ çàðÿæàåòñÿ ñ ìîùíîñòüþ 100 Âò (â îòëè ÷ èå îò 4300 ìÀ ÷ àêêóìóëÿòîðà ñ 66-Âò çàðÿäêîé ó Nova 9). Both NFC and a full set of wireless interfaces, including Wi-Fi 6.

And the camera in both cases is the same. It concerns both the design and the hardware filling. Â êà ÷ åñòâå îñíîâíîãî âûñòóïàåò ôèðìåííûé 50-Ìï RYYB-ñåíñîð ñî ñâåòîñèëîé f / 1.9, êîòîðûé äîïîëíåí 8-Ìï øèðèêîì è äâóìÿ 2-Ìï îáúåêòèâàìè äëÿ ìàêðî è ñ ÷ èòûâàíèÿ ãëóáèíû ðåçêîñòè. Together, we have a 32-piece front-end, but in the case of the Huawei Nova 9 Pro, it is supplemented by a brochure with an analogue interface. First, erase the video in the 4P format and on the main, and in the front camera.

The Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro are readily available for pre-order at a price of 2,699 USD. In some cases, there are three colors available: dark, green, blue, and violet. The performance of the models on the intermediate box is not very well known.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS Huawei Nova 9 Huawei Nova 9 Pro No 2G, 3G, 4G Stitch HarmonyOS 2 Kkan 6.57 “, 19.5: 9, 2340 x 1080 dots, 392ppi, 120 Hz, 300 Hz, 10 bits, DCI-P3, OLED 6.72 “, 20.3: 9, 2676 x 1236 dots, 120 Hz, 300 Hz, 10 bits, DCI-P3, OLED × message Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

CPU: 8 days, Kryo 670, 4 x Cortex-A78 2.4 ö + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.8 ö, 6 nm

GPU: Adreno 642L ÎÇÓ 8 ÃÁ 12 ÃÁ 8 ÃÁ 12 ÃÁ ÏÇÓ 128 ÃÁ 256 ÃÁ 128 ÃÁ 256 ÃÁ SIM and memory card Two nanoSIM cards Size The same, AI, HDR, 10x digital zoom, 4P video recording

Basic: 50 Ìï, RYYB, 1 / 1.9 “, f / 1.9, 23 мì

Wide: 8 Ìï, f / 2.2

Sensory depth: 2 Ìï, f / 2.4

Close: 2 Ìï, f / 2.4 Yellow Per cent, 32 ips, f / 2.0, AI, HDR, 4P video recording Double side of the left, AI, HDR, 4P video recording

Basic: 32 Ìï, f / 2.0

Wide: 32 Ìï, f / 2.4 Attacker 4300 ìÀ h 4000 ìÀ h Order USB-C, 66 W USB-C, 100 W Connectors Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4 / 5 ÃÃö, 2×2 MIMO, HE160, 4096 QAM

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, AGPS, ÃËÎÍÀÑÑ, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC NFC Esti Biometry Window Printing the pallet in the window

Recognition of lice Çvuk LDAC Water supply Not approved Size and weight 160 x 73.7 x 7.77 mm

175 ã 163.4 x 74.4 x 7.97 mm

186 ã Price 2699 Money

(30 380 points) 2999

(33 785 credits) 3499 Man

(39 420 points) 3899 Man

(43,950 points)

© Aktou Puchkin. Mobiltelefon

About Huawei materials