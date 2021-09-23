LEDs on HarmonyOS with separate charger

Huawei has quietly introduced the Nova 9 series of smartphones, but this is not a very short time. Èòàê, òåïåðü îôèöèàëüíî: íîâèíêè êèòàéñêîãî áðåíäà ñ ïðåäóñòàíîâëåííîé HarmonyOS ïîñòðîåíû íà Snapdragon 778G áåç 5G-ìîäåìà è îáà ïðåäëàãàþò 120-Ãö OLED-äèñïëåé ñ 300-Ãö òà ÷ -ñåíñîðîì. Êëþ ÷ åâûõ îòëè ÷ èé äâà: ó Nova 9 Pro ýêðàí áîëüøå, ñî ñêðóãëåíèÿìè òèïà âîäîïàä ñ óãëîì 75 ãðàäóñîâ, à áàòàðåéêà íà 4000 ìÀ ÷ çàðÿæàåòñÿ ñ ìîùíîñòüþ 100 Âò (â îòëè ÷ èå îò 4300 ìÀ ÷ àêêóìóëÿòîðà ñ 66-Âò çàðÿäêîé ó Nova 9). Both NFC and a full set of wireless interfaces, including Wi-Fi 6.
And the camera in both cases is the same. It concerns both the design and the hardware filling. Â êà ÷ åñòâå îñíîâíîãî âûñòóïàåò ôèðìåííûé 50-Ìï RYYB-ñåíñîð ñî ñâåòîñèëîé f / 1.9, êîòîðûé äîïîëíåí 8-Ìï øèðèêîì è äâóìÿ 2-Ìï îáúåêòèâàìè äëÿ ìàêðî è ñ ÷ èòûâàíèÿ ãëóáèíû ðåçêîñòè. Together, we have a 32-piece front-end, but in the case of the Huawei Nova 9 Pro, it is supplemented by a brochure with an analogue interface. First, erase the video in the 4P format and on the main, and in the front camera.
The Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro are readily available for pre-order at a price of 2,699 USD. In some cases, there are three colors available: dark, green, blue, and violet. The performance of the models on the intermediate box is not very well known.
|
TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS
|Huawei Nova 9
|Huawei Nova 9 Pro
|No
|2G, 3G, 4G
|Stitch
|HarmonyOS 2
|Kkan
|6.57 “, 19.5: 9, 2340 x 1080 dots, 392ppi, 120 Hz, 300 Hz, 10 bits, DCI-P3, OLED
|6.72 “, 20.3: 9, 2676 x 1236 dots, 120 Hz, 300 Hz, 10 bits, DCI-P3, OLED
|× message
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
CPU: 8 days, Kryo 670, 4 x Cortex-A78 2.4 ö + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.8 ö, 6 nm
GPU: Adreno 642L
|ÎÇÓ
|8 ÃÁ
|12 ÃÁ
|8 ÃÁ
|12 ÃÁ
|ÏÇÓ
|128 ÃÁ
|256 ÃÁ
|128 ÃÁ
|256 ÃÁ
|SIM and memory card
|Two nanoSIM cards
|Size
|The same, AI, HDR, 10x digital zoom, 4P video recording
Basic: 50 Ìï, RYYB, 1 / 1.9 “, f / 1.9, 23 мì
Wide: 8 Ìï, f / 2.2
Sensory depth: 2 Ìï, f / 2.4
Close: 2 Ìï, f / 2.4
|Yellow
|Per cent, 32 ips, f / 2.0, AI, HDR, 4P video recording
|Double side of the left, AI, HDR, 4P video recording
Basic: 32 Ìï, f / 2.0
Wide: 32 Ìï, f / 2.4
|Attacker
|4300 ìÀ h
|4000 ìÀ h
|Order
|USB-C, 66 W
|USB-C, 100 W
|Connectors
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4 / 5 ÃÃö, 2×2 MIMO, HE160, 4096 QAM
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS, AGPS, ÃËÎÍÀÑÑ, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Esti
|Biometry
|Window Printing the pallet in the window
Recognition of lice
|Çvuk
|LDAC
|Water supply
|Not approved
|Size and weight
|160 x 73.7 x 7.77 mm
175 ã
|163.4 x 74.4 x 7.97 mm
186 ã
|Price
|2699 Money
(30 380 points)
|2999
(33 785 credits)
|3499 Man
(39 420 points)
|3899 Man
(43,950 points)
© Aktou Puchkin. Mobiltelefon
About Huawei materials