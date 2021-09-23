Looks like Alan Wake Remastered will have hints of a sequel

©

In a new interview, the studio’s communications director Remedy Entertainment Thomas Pooh spoke a little about the development of the upcoming remastered by Alan WakeComing October 5th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and also hinted that there may be hints of other studio games in the game.

Pooh said that games tend to age differently from movies. They are usually limited by the performance of the hardware they originally ran, and now Alan Wake is two generations behind what console players expect to see in the new release.

Any significant remastering for new devices may require technical improvements. Despite the fact that the content of the game and the gameplay have not changed much, Remedy and the British studio D3T spent one year polishing the visuals and reworking the core code for lighting, fog and foliage.

Further, to the question of whether it will appear in Alan wake remastered the connection between other Remedy games, Pooh said, “Be careful playing the remaster – that’s all I can say“. We can talk about the studio’s already released games, such as Control, but it is more likely that the developers will leave Easter eggs and hints at Alan wake 2, which is rumored to be in active development with the assistance of Epic Games.