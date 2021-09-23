Lukaku doubts the effectiveness of the knee gesture: “We are applauded, and after the game you can face insults” – Football

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he doubts kneeling before matches as a sign of support for the fight against racism.

“I think we could have taken more effective measures. Yes, we kneel, everyone applauds us … However, after the game you can once again face insults.

The captains and a few other top players from each team must meet with the heads of Instagram, the Football Association and the footballers’ union, we must sit down and have a serious discussion.

Discuss how we can fight this – not only in men’s football, but also in women’s football. Not only players need to be protected, but also fans, as well as young people planning to become professional footballers.

I have to fight, because I fight not only for myself, but also for my son, for my future children, for my brother, for all the players and children, for everyone. After all, football should be fun in the end.

You can’t kill the game with discrimination. It shouldn’t be like that. Football is a pleasure, it is a joy, it should not be so that you feel unprotected because of the opinions of uneducated people, ”The Telegraph quotes Lukaku as citing CNN.

Lukaku’s former Chelsea partner Marcos Alonso also statedthat the knee gesture has lost its influence. Spaniard supported head coach of Londoners Thomas Tuchel.