“Manchester United” without Ronaldo flew out of the English League Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

West Ham, with former CSKA and Spartak players in the squad, beat Manchester United in the third round match of the tournament. The meeting ended with a score of 1: 0

Read us on News News

Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty Images



Manchester United’s footballers lost 0-1 to West Ham in the English League Cup third round match. The meeting took place at Old Trafford.

The only goal in the 9th minute was scored by Manuel Lancini.

The clubs met on September 19 in the England Championship match, then Manchester United won 2-1. Several major Manchester United players have missed this rotation meeting, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and goalkeeper David De Gea.

Ronaldo is ahead of Messi in the list of the highest paid football players in the world



The debut match for West Ham was played by Czech midfielder Alex Kral, on loan from Spartak. He played all 90 minutes. Former CSKA midfielder Croat Nikola Vlašić came on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

Ronaldo missed the first leg after returning to Manchester United. Prior to that, he scored four goals in three games: two goals for Newcastle (4-1), one each for Young Boys (1-1) and West Ham (2-1).