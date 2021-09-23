Mazepin and Schumacher will continue to play for Haas

Haas has confirmed the roster for the 2022 season – Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will continue to play for the team.

Gunther Steiner, Team Leader: “We knew we wanted continuity in 2022, so I am delighted to confirm that Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will continue to play for the Haas team next year.

In 2021, both drivers got the opportunity to learn Formula 1 – they have already done a lot as debutants. Of course, the season turned out to be difficult, given the capabilities of the car, but at the same time they took up the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our workflow and adapt to the complexities of Formula 1, both internal and external.

We are now looking forward to 2022. The team is confident that it can take a step forward and provide Mika and Nikita with a competitive car so that they can take the next step in their Formula 1 careers. “

Mick Schumacher: “I became a Formula 1 driver, making my dream come true. The first year with Haas was exciting and instructive. I am sure that next season I will be able to use all the experience gained this year.

New technical regulations, impressive ambition from Haas and support from Ferrari – I am confident that these factors will help us close the gap and allow us to compete for points in 2022. I am happy to be part of a team that is getting stronger, and I will do everything in my power to keep us moving forward.

I want to thank the Ferrari Racing Academy for the trust and support they continue to give me over the years. “

Nikita Mazepin: “I’m looking forward to next year, a new machine, and want to continue to grow with Haas. I think we will be strong next year. “