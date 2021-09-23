Mazepin called the reason for frequent defeats from Schumacher :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

According to the Russian pilot, she always tries to take the maximum risk, and his partner acts more conservatively.

Read us on News News

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher

(Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)



Russian Haas racer Nikita Mazepin explained why he constantly loses to his Formula 1 teammate in qualifications.

“It’s important to focus not only on your partner, but also to see the big picture: we don’t get much from one Haas driver being ahead of the other in qualifying because 99% of the time we are talking about 19th and 20th places.” , – said Mazepin in an interview with “Championship”.

Mazepin praised Schumacher with the words “I like it to the core”



According to the Russian, he always tries to take risks in qualifications, which can lead to mistakes. “To show a good result, you need to take much more risk, get closer to the brink. And the closer you get there, the more chances that you will cross it, ”added Mazepin.

The Russian also noted that Schumacher uses a conservative driving style, and he himself is trying to achieve better results. It is with this, in the opinion of the Russian, that some of the losses to Schumacher are connected.

In 14 Grand Prix of the current season, Mazepin lost to his teammate in 11 qualifications.

Both drivers spend their debut season in Formula 1. The Russian has the highest place in races – 14th at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Schumacher – 12th in Hungary. In the individual standings, Schumacher and Mazepin have not yet scored points, they occupy the penultimate and last places – 19th and 20th, respectively.