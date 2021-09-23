Meizu unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 870 – Meizu 18X

The Chinese company Meizu presented its new flagship – Meizu 18X, which is equipped with a top-end processor – Snapdragon 870 from Qualcomm, but still not the newest. At the same time, the manufacturer focuses on design in its new product, borrowing some elements from other companies.

In addition to the flagship processor, Meizu 18X also received high-speed internal memory UFS 3.1 up to 256 GB, OLED display with 120 Hz scanning and support for 10-bit color, triple 64-megapixel main camera and a 4300 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 30 W …

The Meizu 18X is priced at 2599 Yuan (about $ 402) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 256GB version will cost Yuan 2,799 (about $ 433), while the 12GB RAM and 256 storage version will cost you 2999 Yuan (about $ 464).

Other parameters of Meizu 18X are as follows: