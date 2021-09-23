Microsoft introduced Surface Pro 8, Surface X and Surface Go 3 / News / Overclockers.ua

Microsoft has announced updates to its line of Surface devices. Several variants of Surface Pro 8, Surface X and Surface Go 3 were presented with powerful hardware and interesting features.

Microsoft says Surface Pro 8 is twice as fast as Surface Pro 7 thanks to 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Consumer models include versions with a Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1185G7, while the business versions will add the Core i3-1115G4 option.

The solid state drive capacity ranges from 128GB to 1TB and is now user-replaceable. This is great news for potential Surface Pro buyers, as previous generations didn’t always support this upgrade.

The Surface Pro 8, on the other hand, comes with 8GB to 32GB of on-board RAM chips and does not support expandable RAM.

Thanks to thin bezels, the screen diagonal has grown from 12.3 inches to 13 inches. The frequency of the matrix with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels has increased from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. Two USB Type-C / Thunderbolt 4 ports are available to owners.

Battery life Surface Pro 8 reaches 16 hours when used in office mode. There is the possibility of fast charging up to 80% in just over an hour. The front camera has Full HD resolution and supports Windows Hello. And the rear camera boasts 4K resolution.

Consumer versions of Surface Pro 8 will ship with Windows 11, while business customers can choose between Windows 11 or Windows 10. MSRP starts at $ 800.

The 2021 Surface Pro X Transformer comes with Microsoft’s SQ1 and SQ2 ARM processors. They trace their origins back to the Snapdragon 8cx and are based on the Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 architectures. Supports 64-bit software emulation, thanks to which the new product has enhanced application launch capabilities compared to last year’s model.

Surface Pro X features a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels. The battery is designed for 15 hours of operation, and the weight of the device is 770 grams. Buyers will be able to choose modifications with 8 or 16 GB of RAM, as well as SSDs of 128, 256 or 512 GB. Prices start at $ 900 for Windows 11 models. Interestingly, LTE tablets will run Windows 10.

In addition, Microsoft introduced the low-cost Surface Go 3 tablet with a 10.5-inch screen. The base model comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The more advanced version will receive an Intel Core i3-10100Y, 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD. The company promises a battery life of around 13 hours.

Surface Go 3 with Windows 11 preinstalled will be available in the US starting at $ 400.

