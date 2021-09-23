Microsoft released Ocean Plastic Mouse – its body is 20% recycled ocean plastic

Microsoft has been making computer peripherals for a long time. Today the company has released a new mouse that focuses not on functionality, but on environmental friendliness. Ocean Plastic Mouse is notable for the fact that its body is 20% made of recycled plastic waste extracted from the ocean. In addition, the new product is 100% recyclable.

Back in 2020, Microsoft said it would strive to achieve zero-waste production by 2030. In addition, the company intends to eliminate single-use plastic in food packaging by 2025. The box that the new mouse comes in is made from recyclable wood and sugarcane fibers. Microsoft also talked about a free mail delivery program for broken mice so users can send their old device for recycling.

Microsoft says it uses plastic waste from water bodies to make the new mouse’s body. The waste is first converted into pellets and then mixed with other materials. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, a subsidiary of oil giant Saudi Aramco, is involved in the manufacture of plastic for the new mouse.

Microsoft promises up to 12 months of battery life on a single AA battery. The Ocean Plastic Mouse is available for pre-order starting today. Its cost is $ 25.