Microsoft unveils budget 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 tablet with Intel chips

Among today’s new products, Microsoft has announced a compact tablet Surface Go 3. Externally, the 10.5-inch device has remained practically unchanged in comparison with the previous model Surface Go 2. The update, and not the most significant, has affected the filling of the gadget.

In its basic configuration, the new tablet offers a slightly more powerful dual-core Pentium Gold 6500Y processor with a frequency of 1.1 to 3.4 GHz. Recall that the previous model is equipped with a Pentium Gold 4425Y chip with a declared frequency of 1.7 GHz. In its maximum configuration, Surface Go 3 is ready to offer a dual-core Core i3-10100Y with a frequency of 1.3 to 3.9 GHz. According to Microsoft, thanks to this, the performance of the device has increased by 60%.

Surface Go 3 still uses 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM. In its basic configuration, the device is equipped with 64 GB eMMC persistent memory. In more expensive versions, the manufacturer equips the gadget with a 128 GB solid state drive.

The tablet’s screen resolution is 1920 × 1080 pixels. The equipment also includes one USB Type-C connector, one combined 3.5 mm audio jack and a slot for microSD memory cards. The gadget has 5- and 8-megapixel cameras with support for 1080p video, as well as 2W speakers. The device claims 11 hours of battery life. Keyboard case and electronic pen are not included in the package. The novelty supports wireless communication standards Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The dimensions of the gadget are 245 × 175 × 8.3 mm, the weight is 544 grams.

The starting price of a device based on a Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC memory is $ 400. For a variant with a Core i3, 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB drive, the company asks for $ 630. The Surface Go 3 will go on sale on October 5th.