Nastya Kamenskikh followed in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian: she launched her own reality show

The famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh, who performs under the pseudonym NK, has recently radically changed her image and lost weight, which she boasts on her Instagram page.

Recently, a celebrity has delighted fans with another novelty – the premiere of her long-awaited song and video “Girls rule”. So, the artist decided not to stop there, launching her own reality show with the same name, in which not only Nastya herself will take part, but also her best friend Anna Andriychuk, as well as her mother Lydia Petrovna.

The star herself admitted that such a radical step was pushed by the difficult events of 2020, as well as losses, most likely referring to the death of the pope – Alexey Iosifovich Zhmur passed away on January 25, 2021 at the age of 81.

It is worth noting that the Kamenskys have been compared more than once with the cult socialite Kim Kardashian, whose family became famous thanks to the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, which has been running since 2007. The final season and completion of the project are scheduled for 2021.

“You were expecting a new #nkblog from me, and I have prepared something more for you! 🤩🔥

Recently I thought about what last year was like for me. For all of us and for me personally, it turned out to be very difficult. So many events, so many new challenging tasks. So many difficulties and losses.

It became too hard to hold it all inside. And I realized that something needed to be changed. Change the scene drastically and reboot.

And I want to do it with you! 🥰

I am launching my own reality show “Rule Girls”, where I will show how our reboot with the girls goes.

The first episode will be released very soon! 🔜

I really want to show you it, because I myself did not expect that it would turn out so interesting! 😍

Do not miss!”

