New trailer for the film about Princess Diana with Christine Stewart released – UNIAN

Film company Neon has presented a new trailer for the biopic about the life of the Princess of Wales.

A new trailer for the movie about Princess Diana / still from the movie “Spencer”

Neon Film Company has unveiled a new trailer for a biopic about the life of Princess Diana of Wales, entitled “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”.

The film will tell about the life of Diana Spencer in the early 90s, when she decided to divorce Prince Charles amid rumors of his betrayal. Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996. In 1997, she died tragically in a car accident.

Read alsoThe first trailer for the biographical drama about Princess Diana “Spencer”In the film directed by Pablo Larrain, the role of Lady Di will be performed by Hollywood star Kristen Stewart. In addition to her, Jack Farthing, Amy Manson and Timothy Spall will appear in the film.

The premiere of the tape in Ukraine is scheduled for December 9, 2021.

Recall that this year was quite active in the adaptation of stories about Diana Spencer. In addition to Larrain’s tape, Lady Dee will feature British actress Elizabeth Debicki in the fifth season of The Crown, and Diana: The Musical about the teenage period of the future Princess of Wales will be released on the Netflix streaming platform.

Author:



Stanislav Kozhemyakin