“Nobody really wants Cyberpunk 2077,” Maddison reports – Games

Streamer and blogger Ilya “Maddyson” Davydov criticized Cyberpunk 2077 while watching a list of the top 100 most played games on Steam.

At the time of Maddison’s broadcast, Cyberpunk 2077 was in the top 86 with 7.8 thousand players.

“Despite the fact that this is a single-player game, for example, I have it in GOG, but 1 million people played it on release, and … For some reason, I’m 100% sure if we wind up [список], then the third “Witcher” will be higher. I even [на экране] I see a parasha like Fallout 4, also a single-coil game with a peak of 472 thousand. It is still visited by 18 people a day. [тысяч]and about 15 are playing right now. It’s great online for single-coil play. And nobody really needs Cyberpunk.

Here, look, “The Witcher”. 26 thousand online today, while the peak for all the time 103 thousand on the computer, despite the fact that this is the only normal version – on consoles it is full. 11 thousand are playing right now. Where was Cyberpunk? ###### [Ужас] just, 2 times more play in the third “Witcher”. How unfortunate this Cyberpunk was, just a complete point, “- said Maddison during the stream.

