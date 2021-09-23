NZXT has released H510 Flow case with improved ventilation / News / Overclockers.ua

The NZXT H510 case line has been expanded with the H510 Flow model. A distinctive feature of the novelty is the perforated front wall, which should improve the ventilation of the interior space. Otherwise, we have before us the already familiar case, made mainly of SGCC steel, with a side panel made of tempered glass.

The NZXT H510 Flow measures 428 (L) x 210 (W) x 460 (H) mm and weighs 6.6 kg. It accommodates ATX motherboards, seven expansion cards, a 165mm processor cooler, an ATX-compatible power supply, and three 2.5- and 3.5-inch drives. Graphics adapters can be up to 360mm in length and 19-23mm clearance is provided behind the motherboard tray for routing cables.

The I / O panel is located at the top of the case and contains USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The maximum number of 120/140 mm fans is four, while the delivery set includes two 120 mm “turntables” NZXT Aer F. Fans of LSS can place a 280 mm radiator in the front of the case.

The NZXT H510 Flow has a MSRP of $ 110. The case is available in black and white and all black colors.

A source:

NZXT