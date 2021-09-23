Official announcement of Nokia G50

The Finnish company Nokia has officially presented its new model of the inexpensive smartphone Nokia G50, which stands out for its attractive appearance – like that of its top models. At the same time, despite its budget positioning, this new product supports work in fifth generation mobile networks (5G), thanks to the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor.

In addition, the Nokia G50 runs Android 11 with guaranteed OS updates for two years and three years for security updates. The Nokia G50 also has a triple 48MP camera, a large 6.82-inch HD + display and a 5000mAh battery.

Other characteristics of Nokia G50: